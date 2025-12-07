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Soldiers of 30th Brigade repelled assault by occupiers during thick fog. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 2nd Mechanised Battalion of the 30th Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled an assault by the occupiers in their area of responsibility.
According to Censor.NET, drone operators were forced to work at extremely low altitudes through thick fog to eliminate Russian forces and destroy enemy equipment.
As a result of the unsuccessful attack on the positions of the Ukrainian military, 10 Russian soldiers were killed.
The video was posted on social media.
Earlier it was reported that Ukrainian defenders of the 14th and 30th Mechanised Brigades repelled an assault by the occupiers in the Kupiansk direction.
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