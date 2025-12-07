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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,180,870 people (+1,080 per day), 11,401 tanks, 34,907 artillery systems, 23,688 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian tank is on fire

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 1,180,870 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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The elimination of the Russian army

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from February 24, 2022, to December 7, 2025, are approximately:

  • personnel - approximately 1,180,870 (+1,080) individuals
  • tanks - 11,401 (+3) units.
  • armored combat vehicles - 23,688 (+0) units.
  • artillery systems - 34,907 (+33) units.
  • MLRS - 1,562 (+2) cases.
  • air defense systems - 1,253 (+0) units.
  • aircraft - 431 (+0) units.
  • helicopters - 347 (+0) units.
  • Operational-tactical level UAVs - 87,927 (+540) units.
  • winged missiles - 4,054 (+30) units.
  • ships/boats – 28 (+0) units
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 69,135 (+98) units.
  • special equipment - 4,015 (+0) units.

Watch more: DIU and Resistance Movement blew up car with occupiers in Kherson region. VIDEO

ліквідація рф

"The data is being verified," added the General Staff.

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Russian Army (12040) Armed Forces HQ (5268) liquidation (3088) war in Ukraine (4997)
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