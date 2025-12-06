DIU and Resistance Movement blew up car with occupiers in Kherson region. VIDEO

On 6 December 2025, as a result of an operation by the Active Operations Department of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine and the Resistance Movement in the Kherson region, two occupiers and their vehicle were eliminated.

According to Censor.NET, the Russian soldiers were killed when their vehicle was blown up.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

It has been established that they belonged to the 76th Airborne Assault Division of the Russian Armed Forces.

"This enemy unit was known for committing particularly brutal war crimes during the occupation of the Kyiv region in 2022, particularly in Bucha, as well as in other areas of the Russian-Ukrainian war front," the video caption reads.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,179,790 people (+1,180 per day), 11,398 tanks, 34,874 artillery systems, 23,688 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS