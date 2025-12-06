Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 1,179,790 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The elimination of the Russian army

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from February 24, 2022, to December 6, 2025, are estimated at:

personnel – approximately 1,179,790 (+1,180) individuals

tanks – 11,398 (+2) units.

armored combat vehicles – 23,688 (+2) units.

artillery systems – 34,874 (+31) units.

MLRS – 1,560 (+2) od.

air defense systems – 1,253 (+0) units.

aircraft – 431 (+0) units.

helicopters – 347 (+0) units.

Operational-tactical level UAVs – 87,387 (+487) units.

cruise missiles – 4,024 (+0) units.

ships/boats – 28 (+0) units

submarines – 1 (+0) unit

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 69,037 (+130) units.

special equipment – 4,015 (+1) units.

High losses of Russian equipment: tactical success of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed tens of thousands of pieces of Russian equipment — tanks, armored vehicles, artillery, drones, and aircraft. This significantly reduced Russia's offensive capabilities and complicated its logistics on the front lines.

High efficiency was ensured by the use of modern Western weapons (HIMARS, M777, NASAMS) and drones, which increased the accuracy of strikes and reduced own losses.

Counterattacks and mobile tactics by the Armed Forces of Ukraine allow them to destroy enemy equipment on the front lines, blocking their advance. High losses of equipment and manpower negatively affect the morale and organization of Russian units. The Russian Federation is forced to deploy reserves, often less combat-ready or outdated, which increases the risks for them.

Ukraine has strengthened its defense capabilities and controls key areas of the front line. The destruction of Russian equipment is not only a tactical success, but also a factor that significantly affects the enemy's long-term combat capabilities.