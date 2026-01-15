Futile attempt by occupier to hide in village outhouse from attack by Ukrainian kamikaze drone. VIDEO

Fighters from the "Black Arrow" unmanned systems battalion of the 5th Separate Heavy Mechanised Brigade have released a video showing another attempt by a Russian stormtrooper to escape from a Ukrainian drone.

According to Censor.NET, the footage shows the occupier, having noticed the FPV in the sky, frantically running away and hiding in a regular rural toilet. The calculation was obviously simple — to wait out the attack in the simplest shelter.

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However, the pilot of the Ukrainian kamikaze drone quickly found the hiding place. The FPV accurately targeted and struck the location where the Russian soldier was hiding. The occupier's attempt to "sit it out" ended fatally.

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