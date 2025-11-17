Ukrainian ground drone guns down Russian FPV "sleeper drone" lying in wait on road. VIDEO

Drone Industry

Ukrainian defenders continue to demonstrate innovative approaches to countering Russian sabotage ambushes. On the front line, an effective operation by a Ukrainian ground drone equipped with a machine gun was recorded, during which it detected and destroyed a Russian FPV sleeper drone.

FPV trap along the route

According to Censor.NET, the operator of the Ukrainian ground drone, spotting the threat, quickly and accurately fired remotely from the machine gun mounted on the platform, shooting down the Russian UAV.

Read more: Ukrainian aerial drone systems hit 77,000 enemy targets in October – Syrskyi

Life-saving technologies

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) are increasingly used for reconnaissance, demining and the destruction of dangerous objects. Such operations help minimise risks for crews and infantry and render Russian ambushes ineffective.

Watch more: SIGNUM strike drones eliminated five Russian infantrymen in forest belt. VIDEO

Watch more: Ukrainian drone operators of 5th SAB eliminated seven invaders: one of them tried to hide in pipe. VIDEO