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Ukrainian ground drone guns down Russian FPV "sleeper drone" lying in wait on road. VIDEO
Drone Industry
Ukrainian defenders continue to demonstrate innovative approaches to countering Russian sabotage ambushes. On the front line, an effective operation by a Ukrainian ground drone equipped with a machine gun was recorded, during which it detected and destroyed a Russian FPV sleeper drone.
FPV trap along the route
According to Censor.NET, the operator of the Ukrainian ground drone, spotting the threat, quickly and accurately fired remotely from the machine gun mounted on the platform, shooting down the Russian UAV.
Life-saving technologies
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) are increasingly used for reconnaissance, demining and the destruction of dangerous objects. Such operations help minimise risks for crews and infantry and render Russian ambushes ineffective.
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