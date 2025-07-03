ENG
Ground drone quietly approached enemy position and "confiscated" Russian machine gun. VIDEO

The drone operator quietly directed the ground drone to the enemy position and "confiscated" the machine gun from the Russians.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the "confiscation" was posted on social media.

Warning: Strong language!

