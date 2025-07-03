Pentagon offers Trump options for military aid to Ukraine - Pentagon spokesman Parnell

The US Department of Defence keeps offering Donald Trump possible options for military assistance to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said.

"The Department is carefully analysing and adjusting its approach to achieve this goal (ending the war - Ed.) while maintaining the combat capability of the US Army and defence priorities," he explained.

Parnell also added that the review is being conducted to ensure that US military assistance is aligned with US defence priorities.

"We will not disclose exactly how many weapons or what types of weapons we are transferring to Ukraine, or when exactly it is happening. But the secretary of defence will continue to provide the president (Donald Trump - Ed.) with recommendations for making decisions on further military assistance to Ukraine," the spokesman said.

Read more: Missiles for Patriot and thousands of shells for howitzers: NPR journalist reveals how much and what kind of US weapons intended for Ukraine are in Poland

Parnell clarified that this step is aimed at assessing what kind of munitions are being sent and where.

However, he did not say what kind of weapons this review concerns, when it will be completed, or what other countries it will affect. It is known that the US is also a supplier of military equipment to Israel and Taiwan.

Read more: US halted delivery of weapons to Ukraine already stored in Poland – WSJ

U.S. suspends aid to Ukraine

Earlier, media reported that the United States had suspended shipments of missiles and ammunition to Ukraine due to concerns over the state of U.S. stockpiles. The White House later confirmed the halt in deliveries and stated that U.S. national interests are the priority.

A PBS journalist reported that in addition to PAC-3 interceptors for Patriot systems, the Pentagon has also halted the delivery of 155mm artillery shells, GMLRS rockets for M270 MLRS and HIMARS systems, Stinger anti-tank missiles, as well as AIM-7 and Hellfire air-to-ground missiles.

The Defense Ministry stated that Ukraine has not received any official notification regarding a halt or revision in the delivery schedule for defense assistance previously agreed upon with the United States under the prior administration.

On July 2, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a video address, spoke about the progress of negotiations with the United States concerning the suspension of defense aid.

Read more: Termination of support for Ukraine could have dire consequences for US - Pompeo