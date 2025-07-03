Termination of support for Ukraine could have dire consequences for US - Pompeo

Former CIA Director and US Secretary of State during Donald Trump's first term in office, Mike Pompeo, commented on the situation with the termination of important defense supplies promised to Ukraine.

"Ukraine never asked America to send the 82nd Airborne Division; they asked for weapons to defend their homeland and people from Russia's attacks.

Allowing Russia to win this war would be an irreparable disaster for the American people and our security around the world," Pompeo wrote.

Pompeo, a Republican who criticized the Biden administration for not being strong enough in supporting Ukraine, had high hopes for the new Trump presidency. Even now, his comments are quite restrained.

US suspends aid to Ukraine

Earlier, the media reported that the United States had suspended the shipment of missiles and ammunition to Ukraine due to concerns about the state of American arsenals. Subsequently, the White House confirmed the suspension of missiles and ammunition shipments to Ukraine and stated that the interests of the United States were a priority.

A PBS journalist said that in addition to PAC-3 interceptor missiles intended for Patriot systems, the Pentagon also stopped the supply of 155-mm artillery shells, GMLRS missiles intended for M270 MLRS and HIMARS systems, Stinger anti-tank missiles, and AIM-7 and Hellfire air defense missiles.

The Ministry of Defense said that Ukraine has not received any official notifications about the suspension or revision of the delivery schedules of defense assistance from the United States, which was agreed upon during the previous administration.

In a video address on July 2, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the progress of negotiations with the United States on the suspension of defense aid.