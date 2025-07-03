Missiles for Patriot and thousands of shells for howitzers: NPR journalist reveals how much and what kind of US weapons intended for Ukraine are in Poland

The cargo of US military aid to Ukraine, which is in Poland after Washington suspended arms supplies to Kyiv, includes Patriot and GMLR missiles, as well as more than 8,000 rounds of ammunition for 155mm howitzers.

This was reported on social network X by National Public Radio journalist Tom Bowman, who covers the work of the Pentagon, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, according to Bowman, the cargo includes:

92 AIM missiles

30 Patriots missiles (PAC3MSE)

8496 155mm Howitzer rounds

142 AGM-114 Hellfire missiles

252 GMLRs missiles

25 Stinger missiles

125 AT-4 grenade launchers.

Earlier it was reported that the decision of the administration of US President Donald Trump to suspend part of the defence aid to Ukraine concerned weapons that had already been kept in warehouses in Poland.

Read more: State Department on aid suspension to Ukraine: Trump’s priority remains ending war between Russia and Ukraine

U.S. suspends aid to Ukraine

Earlier, media reported that the United States had suspended shipments of missiles and ammunition to Ukraine due to concerns over the state of U.S. stockpiles. The White House later confirmed the halt in deliveries and stated that U.S. national interests are the priority.

A PBS journalist reported that in addition to PAC-3 interceptors for Patriot systems, the Pentagon has also halted the delivery of 155mm artillery shells, GMLRS rockets for M270 MLRS and HIMARS systems, Stinger anti-tank missiles, as well as AIM-7 and Hellfire air-to-ground missiles.

The Defense Ministry stated that Ukraine has not received any official notification regarding a halt or revision in the delivery schedule for defense assistance previously agreed upon with the United States under the prior administration.

On July 2, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a video address, spoke about the progress of negotiations with the United States concerning the suspension of defense aid.

Read more: Republicans criticise Pentagon for halting aid to Ukraine - Politico