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SIGNUM strike drones eliminated five Russian infantrymen in forest belt. VIDEO
In the Lyman direction, the Defence Forces used strike drones against the invaders, who unsuccessfully attempted to remain "invisible" behind trees.
According to Censor.NET, the occupiers, weighed down by a large amount of equipment, moved slowly, which made them an easy target for Ukrainian strike drones patrolling the area.
Soldiers from the SIGNUM battalion eliminated five Russian soldiers who tried to shoot down the UAVs, but were all killed.
The defenders published footage of the combat operation on their official Telegram channel.
Earlier it was reported that SIGNUM eliminated three occupiers who had "got lost" in the forest in the Lyman district.
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