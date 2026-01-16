Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war – approximately 1,224,460 personnel (+1,370 per day), 11,563 tanks, 36,230 artillery systems, 23,908 armoured combat vehicles

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,224,460 Russian occupiers.

This information was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Losses of the Russian Federation Army

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24 February 2022 to 16 January 2026 are estimated at:

personnel - approximately 1,224,460 (+1,370) individuals

tanks - 11,563 (+6) units

armoured combat vehicles - 23,908 (+4) units

artillery systems - 36,230 (+48) units

MLRS - 1 614 (+3) units

air defence - 1 277 (+0) units

aircraft - 434 (+0) units

helicopters - 347 (+0) units

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 107,884 (+527) units

cruise missiles - 4,163 (+0) units

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units.

submarines - 2 (+0) units.

automotive equipment and tankers - 74,486 (+180) units.

special equipment - 4,044 (+2) units.

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"The data is being clarified", - the General Staff added.