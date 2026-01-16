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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupiers
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war – approximately 1,224,460 personnel (+1,370 per day), 11,563 tanks, 36,230 artillery systems, 23,908 armoured combat vehicles

Destruction of Russian equipment

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,224,460 Russian occupiers.

This information was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Losses of the Russian Federation Army

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24 February 2022 to 16 January 2026 are estimated at:

  • personnel - approximately 1,224,460 (+1,370) individuals
  • tanks - 11,563 (+6) units
  • armoured combat vehicles - 23,908 (+4) units
  • artillery systems - 36,230 (+48) units
  • MLRS - 1 614 (+3) units
  • air defence - 1 277 (+0) units
  • aircraft - 434 (+0) units
  • helicopters - 347 (+0) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level - 107,884 (+527) units
  • cruise missiles - 4,163 (+0) units
  • ships/boats - 28 (+0) units.
  • submarines - 2 (+0) units.
  • automotive equipment and tankers - 74,486 (+180) units.
  • special equipment - 4,044 (+2) units.

Watch more: Unmanned Systems Forces of 412th Nemesis Brigade struck six enemy air defense systems in occupied territories in 48 hours. VIDEO

Втрати армії РФ на 16 січня

Watch more: Pilot of 225th Separate Assault Regiment "Black Swan" decapitates ruscist with FPV drone. VIDEO 18+

"The data is being clarified", - the General Staff added.

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Russian Army (11675) Armed Forces HQ (5072) liquidation (3024) elimination (7162)
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