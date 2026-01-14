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News Video Drones against occupiers Elimination of Russian occupying forces Elimination of Russian occupiers Fighting in Huliaipillia direction
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Pilot of 225th Separate Assault Regiment "Black Swan" decapitates ruscist with FPV drone. VIDEO 18+

A prone occupier in open terrain in the Huliaipole direction was struck in the head by an FPV strike drone.

As Censor.NET reports, a pilot from the 225th Separate Assault Regiment "Black Swan" hit the ruscist straight in the head, tearing it off.

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As a result, in the final footage, the headless ruscist remained lying among destroyed buildings.

Watch more: Drone attacks assault group of seven occupiers walking along forest road. VIDEO

Viewer discretion advised — not recommended for individuals who are psychologically sensitive.

Watch more: "Occupiers deliver fuel for generator and ammo": 1st Assault Regiment drones eliminate two occupiers in open field. VIDEO

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Russian Army (11675) Hulyaypole (142) elimination (7162) drones (4405) 225th Separate Assault Regiment (36)
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