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Pilot of 225th Separate Assault Regiment "Black Swan" decapitates ruscist with FPV drone. VIDEO 18+
A prone occupier in open terrain in the Huliaipole direction was struck in the head by an FPV strike drone.
As Censor.NET reports, a pilot from the 225th Separate Assault Regiment "Black Swan" hit the ruscist straight in the head, tearing it off.
As a result, in the final footage, the headless ruscist remained lying among destroyed buildings.
Viewer discretion advised — not recommended for individuals who are psychologically sensitive.
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