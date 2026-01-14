Trump is only leader capable of stopping Putin, - Nawrocki

Polish President Karol Nawrocki has stated that US President Donald Trump is the only world leader capable of stopping Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and ending the war in Ukraine.

He said this in an interview with the BBC, according to Censor.NET.

"Russia still poses a threat to Europe. Donald Trump is currently the only leader who can resolve this issue, and we must support him in this process," said the Polish president.

According to him, Putin cannot be trusted, but Europe must do everything possible to support the US in its attempts to end the war.

Nawrocki emphasized that Poland knows no other Russia than an aggressive one:

"It always poses a threat to Poland, to Europe, and to Central Europe. Even today, in the 21st century, after Russia's aggression against Ukraine," said the Polish president.

Read more: Witkoff and Kushner may soon visit Moscow to meet with Putin, - Bloomberg