Putin: Russia will pursue its "stated objectives" until Ukraine understands need for "sustainable peace"

Kremlin dictator Putin claims that, to settle the war against Ukraine, it is necessary to return to discussing a "new security architecture" previously proposed by Russia, and that Kyiv is allegedly not ready for peace talks.

He said this at the Kremlin, Russian media quoted him as saying, Censor.NET reports.

Read more: Trump said that Zelenskyy, not Putin, is holding up peace agreement

Statements on Ukraine

"Russia will continue to consistently pursue its stated objectives until Ukraine expresses readiness for a settlement. Moscow hopes that Kyiv will understand the need for a sustainable peace, and until that happens, it will continue to consistently pursue its stated goals," the Russian dictator said.

Read more: Lavrov on Macron’s statement regarding negotiations with Putin: "This is publicity stunt."

Russia seeks "peace for all"

According to him, "Russia is sincerely committed to the ideals of a multipolar world."

"Our country has always pursued and will continue to pursue a balanced, constructive foreign policy that takes into account both our national interests and the objective trends of global development," Putin said.

In addition, the Kremlin leader added that it is necessary to return to "a substantive discussion of Russia’s initiatives for a new and fair security architecture."

Read more: Trump on Ukraine’s "attack" on Putin’s residence: "I don’t know if it’s true"

Background