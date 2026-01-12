Trump on Ukraine’s "attack" on Putin’s residence: "I don’t know if it’s true"

US President Donald Trump claims he does not know whether Ukraine really carried out an "attack" on Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin's residence in Valdai.

He said this in an interview with The New York Times, according to Censor.NET.

New statement by the US president

Trump was asked whether he still trusts Putin after the incident when Putin claimed that Ukraine had allegedly fired a missile at his house (earlier, the Russian side claimed that there had been a "drone attack" - ed. ), while US intelligence indicates that this did not happen.

In response, the US president recalled how, on the day the interview was recorded (January 7), Russian ships "fled very quickly" while the US was detaining the tanker Bella 1, which was sailing from Venezuela under the Russian flag.

Now Trump has been asked why the Russian dictator did not tell him the truth about the "attack" on his residence.

"I don't know. I don't know if it was true or not. He told me that his house had been attacked [...] which would not have pleased me," replied the American leader.

Read more: Putin will not attack Ukraine again, - Trump

He did not provide any further details, as the topic was interrupted by a phone call.

We would like to remind you that on January 5, the US president stated that he did not believe in a "Ukrainian attack" on Putin's residence in Valdai.

What is known about the drone "attack" on Putin's residence?