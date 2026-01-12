Trump on Ukraine’s "attack" on Putin’s residence: "I don’t know if it’s true"
US President Donald Trump claims he does not know whether Ukraine really carried out an "attack" on Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin's residence in Valdai.
He said this in an interview with The New York Times, according to Censor.NET.
New statement by the US president
Trump was asked whether he still trusts Putin after the incident when Putin claimed that Ukraine had allegedly fired a missile at his house (earlier, the Russian side claimed that there had been a "drone attack" - ed. ), while US intelligence indicates that this did not happen.
In response, the US president recalled how, on the day the interview was recorded (January 7), Russian ships "fled very quickly" while the US was detaining the tanker Bella 1, which was sailing from Venezuela under the Russian flag.
Now Trump has been asked why the Russian dictator did not tell him the truth about the "attack" on his residence.
"I don't know. I don't know if it was true or not. He told me that his house had been attacked [...] which would not have pleased me," replied the American leader.
He did not provide any further details, as the topic was interrupted by a phone call.
- We would like to remind you that on January 5, the US president stated that he did not believe in a "Ukrainian attack" on Putin's residence in Valdai.
What is known about the drone "attack" on Putin's residence?
- We remind you that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Ukraine had attacked Putin's residence in the Novgorod region of the Russian Federation with drones on the night of December 29. According to him, the Russian Federation is already preparing a retaliatory strike and will review its negotiating position.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later denied reports of an alleged Ukrainian strike on Putin's state residence.
- US President Donald Trump said that this information caused him "great indignation" and called the possible attack "untimely" in the current circumstances.
- The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry noted that Russia has not yet provided any evidence of the attack.
- The Kremlin believes that evidence is not necessary.
- Putin's administration also stated that Russia's position on Ukraine after the "attack" will become tougher.
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