Putin will not attack Ukraine again, - Trump

US President Donald Trump said he is confident that Vladimir Putin is ready to end the war in Ukraine and that there will be no repeat invasion.

He said this in an interview with The New York Times, according to Censor.NET.

Trump noted that without his involvement, the peace agreement would have had no chance of being concluded, and that Russia initially sought to seize the whole of Ukraine. The US president expressed disappointment that the date for ending the war had to be changed several times.

When asked about the "peace plan," Trump said that he had discussed it with Putin and believed that the Russian leader was keen to reach an agreement. "I firmly believe that the Russians will not invade again, otherwise I would not have agreed to the deal," he stressed.

Trump added that in the past there had been situations when Ukraine or Russia did not want to sign an agreement, and this shocked him. "Now, in my opinion, both sides want to conclude an agreement, but we will find out," the US president concluded.

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