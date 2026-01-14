Lavrov on Macron’s statement regarding negotiations with Putin: "This is publicity stunt."
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called French President Emmanuel Macron's statement about plans to talk to Vladimir Putin a publicity stunt.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian agency "RIA Novosti".
"When someone, like Mr. Macron, says, 'I will talk, we will have to talk to Putin anyway, and in a few weeks I will propose something,' it is not serious. It's playing to the crowd, a kind of microphone diplomacy or megaphone diplomacy, which has never led to anything good," Lavrov said.
What preceded it?
- French President Emmanuel Macron said that Europe must find its own way to engage in direct dialogue with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, rather than relying on US mediation in peace talks on Ukraine.
- Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is allegedly ready to engage in dialogue with French leader Emmanuel Macron.
- In addition, the United States has proposed holding talks involving Ukraine, Russia, the US, and European representatives as part of a potential peace process.
- In turn, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining US participation in the "peace talks."
- At the same time, Russia stated that there is currently no talk of a possible trilateral meeting between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States.
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