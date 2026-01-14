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Lavrov on Macron’s statement regarding negotiations with Putin: "This is publicity stunt."

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Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called French President Emmanuel Macron's statement about plans to talk to Vladimir Putin a publicity stunt.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian agency "RIA Novosti".

"When someone, like Mr. Macron, says, 'I will talk, we will have to talk to Putin anyway, and in a few weeks I will propose something,' it is not serious. It's playing to the crowd, a kind of microphone diplomacy or megaphone diplomacy, which has never led to anything good," Lavrov said.

Read more: Russia accuses Ukraine of UAV attack on Putin’s residence: "Negotiating position will be reviewed"

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Lavrov Sergey (356) Vladimir Putin (4010) Macron Emmanuel (507)
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