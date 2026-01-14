Violation of Greenland’s sovereignty will have unprecedented chain reactions, - Macron

France has stated that any violation of Greenland's sovereignty will lead to unprecedented chain reactions.

The position of French President Emmanuel Macron was announced at a briefing on Wednesday by government spokeswoman Maud Bréchon, according to Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

What is France's position?

"We do not underestimate statements regarding Greenland. If the sovereignty of a European and EU country is violated, the chain reaction will be unprecedented. France is monitoring the situation and will act in full solidarity with Denmark and its sovereignty," she quoted Macron as saying.

According to French media reports, last week Macron discussed the situation with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. France is also coordinating its actions with partners, including Germany and the UK.

What preceded it?