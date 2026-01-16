Zelenskyy and Czech President Pavel honoured memory of fallen Ukrainian soldiers in Kyiv. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he and Czech President Petr Pavel honoured the memory of fallen Ukrainian soldiers at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of state's Facebook page.

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"Today in Kyiv, together with Czech President Petr Pavel, we honoured the memory of our fallen defenders. We paid tribute to the fallen heroes at the Wall of Remembrance," Zelenskyy wrote.

He emphasised his gratitude to all those who stood up for Ukraine and fought against the enemy.

"We will always be grateful to each and every one of them for everything they have done to preserve Ukraine, for standing up for our state and fighting the enemy," the president said.

Read also on Censor.NET: Anti-Ukrainian party in the Czech Republic opposes defence minister's trip to Kyiv

What preceded it?

Czech President Petr Pavel began his third visit to Ukraine in Lviv, where he met with Ukrainian officials and discussed defence cooperation.

Today, 16 January, hearrived in Kyiv for a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Read also on Censor.NET: Zelenskyy held talks with Pavel: There is potential to supply Ukraine with ammunition in 2026