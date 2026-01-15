Czech President Pavel arrives in Ukraine on visit
Czech President Petr Pavel began his third visit to Ukraine in Lviv, where he held meetings with Ukrainian officials and discussed defense cooperation.
This was reported by Radio Prague International, Censor.NET writes.
In Lviv, Pavel met with local authorities. In particular, he held a working lunch with Head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi, as well as with Ukraine’s Minister for Veterans Affairs Nataliia Kalmykova.
In addition, the Czech president discussed with Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister Oleksandr Mishchenko possible forms of mutual defense assistance, including in the field of protection against drones.
During his visit to Ukraine, Pavel also plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
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