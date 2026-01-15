IMF chief Georgieva arrived on visit to Kyiv, - Reuters

The head of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, arrived in Kyiv early Thursday morning

This was reported by Reuters, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

According to the publication, a series of high-level talks are expected.

One of the interlocutors said that Georgieva will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Svyrydenko, NBU Governor Andriy Pyshny, as well as with business leaders.

The details of Georgieva's visit to Ukraine were kept strictly confidential for security reasons.

The IMF chief last visited Ukraine in February 2023.

Read also: Norwegian Foreign Minister Eide arrives in Kyiv: Cooperation and peace efforts to be discussed

What preceded it?

In November, Ukraine and the IMF reached a preliminary agreement on a four-year loan programme worth $8.2 billion, which is contingent on several actions, including the adoption of a budget and the support of donor financing guarantees.

IMF officials say Ukraine has made progress and expect the board of directors to consider the issue within a few weeks.

Reuters writes that approval of the financing is critical because it will unlock additional foreign investment needed to overcome Ukraine's financial deficit, which the IMF estimates at about $136.5 billion for the period up to 2029.

See also: Zelensky discusses use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine with IMF chief