Zelenskyy held talks with Pavel: There is potential to supply Ukraine with ammunition in 2026

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with Czech leader Petr Pavel.

The head of state announced this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

What was discussed

Zelenskyy told Pavel about the situation on the front line and the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defensive operation in Kupiansk.

"We discussed the powerful operation carried out by our soldiers in Kupiansk, which showed what the words from Moscow really mean. It is very important for us that the world knows the truth: Ukrainians are defending their positions, and this provides the right basis for diplomatic work, which we also discussed today," he said.

Read more: Zelenskyy to personally attend EU Council meeting on "reparations loan"

Shell initiative

The parties also discussed the continuation of the Czech initiative, which has already provided Ukraine with 1.8 million rounds of ammunition.

"There will be more deliveries before the end of the year. There is potential to supply Ukraine with shells next year as well. We must implement all important initiatives. We have coordinated our next contacts and meetings," Zelenskyy added.