US is turning away from Europe politically and culturally, - German Vice-Chancellor Klingbeil

German Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil has called for a new era of "European patriotism" to protect Europe's economic interests.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

According to Klingbeil, Europe must radically rethink its approach, as traditional alliances are weakening and trade is increasingly becoming a tool of pressure. He stressed that public investment should be directed towards supporting European production.

"We need more European patriotism. This means that when we make public investments, we use goods produced in Europe," the minister said.

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US National Security Strategy

The vice chancellor also warned that the Donald Trump administration's National Security Strategy indicates that the US is "turning away from Europe politically and culturally." He noted that subsidies, excess production capacity, tariffs, and export controls are putting pressure on Germany's export-oriented economy.

Klingbeil stressed that Europe must become stronger and more sovereign in order to avoid becoming a "pawn of the great powers." In this context, he outlined a strategy that involves strengthening European unity, diversifying trade partnerships outside the US, and protecting European markets from unfair competition.