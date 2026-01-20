Umerov, Budanov and Arakhamia in Davos: meetings planned on security guarantees and Ukraine’s recovery
Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council Rustem Umerov is currently working in Davos alongside Kyrylo Budanov and Davyd Arakhamia.
He announced this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.
What does Umerov say?
"In the morning, together with David Arakhamia, we held a meeting with national security advisers from France, Germany and the United Kingdom. We synchronised our approaches to security guarantees and further diplomatic work. Ahead of us are further meetings with partners on security guarantees, economic development and the recovery of Ukraine," he said.
What preceded it?
- As reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he currently has no plans to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos and will remain in Ukraine.
- Earlier, Trump said that he plans to hold meetings in Davos to discuss the issue of Greenland.
- German Chancellor Friedrich Merz hopes to meet with US President Donald Trump in Davos to convince Washington to respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Greenland and Denmark.
- The media reported that Trump plans to meet with Zelenskyy in Davos.
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