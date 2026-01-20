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Umerov, Budanov and Arakhamia in Davos: meetings planned on security guarantees and Ukraine’s recovery

Umerov summed up the results of two days of negotiations in the United States

Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council Rustem Umerov is currently working in Davos alongside Kyrylo Budanov and Davyd Arakhamia.

He announced this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

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What does Umerov say?

"In the morning, together with David Arakhamia, we held a meeting with national security advisers from France, Germany and the United Kingdom. We synchronised our approaches to security guarantees and further diplomatic work. Ahead of us are further meetings with partners on security guarantees, economic development and the recovery of Ukraine," he said.

What preceded it?

Author: 

Budanov Kyrylo (272) Arakhamia Davyd (91) Rustem Umerov (486)
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