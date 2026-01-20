Ukraine produces about 1,000 interceptor drones day, but it is not enough, Zelenskyy says

Drone Industry

Ukraine currently produces about 1,000 interceptor drones per day, but this is not enough to counter aerial threats.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

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"Today we are already producing around 1,000 interceptors per day, but this is not enough because, honestly, the number of our operators has already outpaced the number of interceptors," the head of state noted.

According to Zelenskyy, the task of increasing the number of mobile operator groups has already been set. Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, as well as newly appointed Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, have been informed about it.

Read more: Syrskyi: Russia intends to launch up to 1,000 drones over Ukraine every day