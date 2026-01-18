Syrskyi: Russia intends to launch up to 1,000 drones over Ukraine every day

Drone Industry

Currently, Russia produces 404 "Shahed" drones of various types every day. The aggressor country plans to increase production so that by 2026 it will be able to launch up to 1,000 drones per day over Ukraine.

This was reported by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi in an interview with LB.ua, according to Censor.NET.

Russia ramps up drone production

Syrskyi noted that the Ukrainian side sees the enemy's actions and there are no signs that the Russians are preparing for peace talks or initiatives on the battlefield.

"On the contrary, we are seeing an increase in the intensity of hostilities, a build-up in the number of enemy offensive groups, and an increase in the production of strike weapons, missiles, and drones. Currently, the enemy is producing 404 "shahids" of various types every day. And it plans to increase this number," said the commander.

Read more: UK seeks to adopt Ukraine’s experience in countering drones

The goal of the Defense Forces is to disrupt the enemy's plans.

When asked to clarify what increase he was referring to and what the Russian Federation's future plans were, Syrskyi replied:

"The enemy plans to significantly increase production in order to deploy up to 1,000 drones per day. Therefore, of course, we must do everything we can to thwart these plans and inflict such losses on the enemy that it will abandon its active operations and create conditions for negotiations. Because no one will negotiate with the weak."

He added that "our task, as military personnel, as the Armed Forces, is to continue effective combat operations in order to minimize the enemy's combat potential—human potential, potential in terms of armaments, and potential in the production of weapons and dual-use products."