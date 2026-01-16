UK seeks to adopt Ukraine’s experience in countering drones

Drone Industry

The United Kingdom wants to adopt Ukraine’s experience to counter the threat of drones delivering weapons and drugs to British prisons.

Sky News reported this, Censor.NET says.

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Countering drones in prisons

UK Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy visited Ukraine to see how measures used to counter Russian drones could be applied to Britain’s prisons.

"I've tasked British prisons with learning from Ukraine's drone expertise. We know prison drones pose a direct threat to national security and that's why we're acting decisively to tackle these gangs by investing millions in security and cutting-edge technology," he said.

Read more: Armed Forces of Ukraine plan to increase strike depth with Molniya-type drone analogues, Fedorov says

UK assistance

It is noted that from April 2024 to March 2025, there were 1,712 drone incidents in prisons in England and Wales, up 43% from the previous 12 months, setting a new record.

Over the past five years, the number of drone incidents over British prisons has risen by 1,140%.

In the autumn, Sky News journalists recorded drones delivering packages of drugs to HMP Wandsworth, a men’s prison in south London.

The United Kingdom provided assistance to increase the supply of drones to Ukraine, allocating 350 million pounds sterling in 2025. Of this amount, 6.5 million pounds sterling is going to drone research and development, as well as new technologies that will allow UK prison staff to better detect and bring down drones.

Read more: Supreme Commander-in-Chief HQ has decided to increase effectiveness of "Line of Drones," Umerov says