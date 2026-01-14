Armed Forces of Ukraine plan to increase strike depth with Molniya-type drone analogues, Fedorov says

Drone Industry

In Ukraine, a decision has already been made to introduce new strike capabilities, including long-range drones, to intensify strikes on Russian troops.

Mykhailo Fedorov said this during an address in the Verkhovna Rada ahead of his appointment as defence minister, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

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According to him, the decision to develop new strike capabilities was made at the penultimate meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Headquarters and is currently at the implementation stage. In particular, analogues of Russia’s Molniya drones are to appear in Ukraine.

"We urgently need to introduce new capabilities, including drones, that will make it possible to increase the depth at which the enemy can be hit. We have a large number of manufacturers who are doing this," Fedorov said.

Read more: Rada appointed Fedorov as Minister of Defence of Ukraine

He also spoke about the need to saturate the military with long-range fibre-optic drones, calling it one of the key priorities in the near term.

Separately, Fedorov stressed the importance of creating cyber forces as an element of symmetrical warfare, but underscored the need first to streamline work with the existing human capital in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). In this context, the audit of the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be continued.

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According to him, the audit should show the effectiveness of personnel use, the system of additional payments, and contract terms, which may be adjusted if necessary. Fedorov assured that servicemen’s financial provision and social protection remain his priority.

He also said that a vision for reforming the work of the TCR is already being developed and will be presented in the near future after consultations with the relevant committee and the President.

Read more: Supreme Commander-in-Chief HQ has decided to increase effectiveness of "Line of Drones," Umerov says

In addition, Fedorov advocated introducing a minimum guaranteed level of drone provision for each brigade so that units can plan their actions in advance, including the Territorial Defence Forces.