Two million Ukrainians are wanted, 200,000 went AWOL, - Fedorov. VIDEO

The system of training Ukrainian military personnel needs to be changed quickly and once and for all.

This was announced by Mykhailo Fedorov when presenting his candidacy for the post of Minister of Defence, according to Censor.NET.

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Problems with the TCR

"High-quality training means fewer losses and greater efficiency. The problem of the TCR cannot be ignored. After a comprehensive audit, we will propose a systematic solution to solve the problems that have accumulated over the years while maintaining the country's defence capability," he stressed.

In particular, as "Glavkom" points out, Fedorov clarified that currently 2 million Ukrainians are wanted and another 200,000 have left military units without permission. Fedorov stressed that these problems must be solved in order to move forward.

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Providing drones

"We must scale up the strong and help those who are ready and working for results to grow. Access to development opportunities must be equal for all. Therefore, one of the first decisions as Minister of Defence will be to ensure a basic level of drone provision for brigades, which is clearly lacking. This will increase predictability and the quality of planning," Fedorov added.

He also noted that today, the top 50 units out of 400 provide 70% of enemy strikes.

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"Imagine the potential of the Defence Forces if we help the remaining 350 grow," he said.