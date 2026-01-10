I expect that Fedorov will be appointed Minister of Defence of Ukraine next week, - Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects that next week the Verkhovna Rada will support the candidacy of Mykhailo Fedorov for the post of Minister of Defense of Ukraine.
Zelenskyy said this in his address, according to Censor.NET.
Fedorova - for the position of Minister of Defense
"Today, Mykhailo Fedorov gave a report on our defense plan, discussing strategic issues. I expect that next week, parliamentarians will support Mykhailo's appointment as Minister of Defense of Ukraine," the statement said.
Action plan
Zelenskyy noted that there is an action plan for the defense sector. The same applies to diplomacy.
"And it depends solely on the determination of the partners which plan will become the main one for the year. The war must be ended. To do this, pressure must be put on Russia. Those who speak the language of ballistics and "shahids" will understand nothing but force. We are working to ensure that the world acts effectively," Zelenskyy added.
What preceded it?
- On January 2, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov the position of Minister of Defense of Ukraine.
- The president offered Denys Shmyhal the position of energy minister.
- On January 5, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with the current Minister of Digital Transformation and candidate for the post of Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov the format of changes in the work of the defense department.
- On January 9, it became known that Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov submitted their resignations to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password