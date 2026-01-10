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We will strengthen sanctions toolkit, Zelenskyy said after Budanov’s report. PHOTO

Today, 10 January, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the head of the Presidential Office, Kyrylo Budanov.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

What was discussed?

According to the head of state, they discussed the priorities of the Office of the President, and in particular the issue of sanctions policy.

Zelensky and Budanov
Zelensky and Budanov

"All areas of pressure on Russia and related individuals must be maintained and adapted to the changing realities of wartime. We will strengthen the sanctions toolkit. Kirill reported on some of the meetings within the diplomatic track of negotiations. We also identified domestic policy issues that need to be addressed as a matter of priority. Glory to Ukraine!" the statement said.

What preceded this?

  • Earlier, Zelenskyy and Khmara agreed on new special operations by the Security Service of Ukraine.
  • In turn, Budanov held a meeting on corruption in the TCR and SS systems, as well as the AWOL, and announced effective solutions to combat them. 

Author: 

Kyrylo Budanov (289) Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9435) sanctions (2466) Presidential office (329)
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