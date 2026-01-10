Zelenskyy and Khmara agreed on new SSU special operations. PHOTO

Today, 10 January, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy listened to a report from the acting head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Yevhenii Khmara.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

What was discussed?

According to Zelenskyy, it is important that the combat operations of the Security Service of Ukraine are carried out exactly as Ukraine needs them to be.

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"Yevhenii reported on the details of recent operations. It is too early to talk about them publicly, but we have achieved the results we expected. New operations have also been agreed upon. The Security Service of Ukraine continues to counter all forms of sabotage against Ukraine, as well as manifestations of collaboration with the enemy. Any activity by Russian structures in Ukraine is invariably blocked. I would like to thank all the operatives and special forces of the SBU who are defending our state and Ukrainian national interests. Glory to Ukraine," the head of state concluded.

What preceded this?

Earlier it was reported that the head of the Central Security Office "A" Khmara would become the temporary head of the SBU.