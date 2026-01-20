Russian troops struck an industrial facility in Poltava region

On the night of 20 January 2026, Russians struck an industrial facility in the Poltava region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

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Fires broke out

As noted, fires broke out in several locations. Rescuers quickly extinguished them.













The State Emergency Service's equipment was used, as well as two fire trains from Ukrzaliznytsia.

Read more: Due to Russian attack, Kyiv’s water supply infrastructure has been cut off: where is there no water?

What preceded this?

As noted, on the night of 20 January 2026, Russian troops attacked the territory of Kyiv with strike drones. The Air Force also reported ballistic missile launches, including towards the capital.

In addition, the enemy launched Tu-95MS aircraft. Monitoring channels are reporting on possible missile launches.

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, metro trains will run with changes due to the energy situation.

5635 high-rise buildings were left without heating, and the left bank without water.

The shelling damaged a school, houses and non-residential premises in the Dniprovskyi district.

In addition, the Russians attacked the Kyiv region: a man was killed in the Bucha district and a petrol station was damaged.

Read more: Emergency power cuts have been implemented in Sumy, Kharkiv and Poltava regions