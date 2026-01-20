Due to Russian attack, Kyiv’s water supply infrastructure has been cut off: where is there no water?

Due to enemy shelling, water supply infrastructure facilities in the capital have been left without power.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of "Kyivvodokanal" PJSC.

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Where is there currently no water?

As noted, water supply is currently unavailable in almost the entire left bank of the city (Desnianskyi, Darnytskyi, and Dniprovskyi districts). The Troieshchyna residential area has reduced water pressure.

The Shevchenkivskyi, Solomianskyi, and Holosiivskyi districts remain under reduced pressure in the water supply networks on the right bank of the city. In the Pecherskyi district, water supply is available in certain areas.

"Kyivvodokanal specialists, together with energy engineers, are working to stabilise the situation, restore power supply and normal operation of the water supply system," the statement said.

What preceded it?

As noted, on the night of 20 January 2026, Russian troops attacked the territory of Kyiv with strike drones. The Air Force also reported ballistic missile launches, including towards the capital.

In addition, the enemy launched Tu-95MS aircraft. Monitoring channels are reporting on possible missile launches.

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, metro trains will run with changes due to the energy situation.

5635 high-rise buildings were left without heating, and the left bank without water.

The shelling damaged a school, houses and non-residential premises in the Dniprovskyi district.

In addition, the Russians attacked the Kyiv region: a man was killed in the Bucha district and a petrol station was damaged.

Read more: Consequences of Russian Federation’s attack on Kyiv: school, houses and non-residential premises in Dniprovskyi district damaged