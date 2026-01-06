Emergency power cuts have been implemented in Sumy, Kharkiv and Poltava regions

Emergency power cuts were introduced in three regions on the morning of 6 January.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to local power companies.

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It is noted that emergency power cuts were implemented due to the destruction of the power system as a result of recent attacks by the Russian Federation.

"On the instructions of NEC 'Ukrenergo', at 09:37 a.m., emergency power cuts were introduced in the Sumy region for stages 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5," Sumyoblenergo reported.

To stabilise the situation in the power grid, energy companies were forced to introduce emergency power cuts in Kharkiv and the region, according to JSC "Kharkivoblenergo".

At 9:54 a.m., a command was received from NPC "Ukrenergo" to apply the emergency power cut schedule in the Poltava region. Restrictions were introduced for 5 stages of consumers, according to the "Poltavaoblenergo" JSC website.

Consequences of the shelling

During the night, the enemy launched drone and artillery strikes on energy facilities in several regions, according to NEC "Ukrenergo".

As a result, subscribers in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions are without power this morning. Since yesterday, the city of Slavutych in the Chernihiv region has also been almost completely without power. Restoration work is underway wherever security conditions currently allow.

What preceded this?

The day before, on 5 January, the enemy carried out another attack on energy infrastructure facilities in a number of regions of Ukraine. As a result of the enemy attack, the city of Slavutych is completely without power. A strike on one of the generating facilities in the Donetsk region was also recorded.

See more: Almost 50 shellings in Sumy region in 24 hours: fire, destruction in 12 communities, injured car driver. PHOTOS