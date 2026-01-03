Almost 50 shellings in Sumy region in 24 hours: fire, destruction in 12 communities, injured car driver. PHOTOS
Over the course of a day, Russian troops launched nearly fifty strikes on populated areas in the Sumy region. A 60-year-old man was wounded in an FPV drone attack on a civilian vehicle, and several strike UAVs caused a large-scale fire in the Shostka district.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, according to Censor.NET.
Casualties
- In the Krasnopil district, a 60-year-old man was injured when an FPV drone struck a civilian vehicle. He is being treated on an outpatient basis.
Nearly 50 attacks on 25 settlements in 12 communities in the region.
Damage
– Velykopysarivska, Esmanska, Hlukhivska – residential buildings destroyed;
– Seredyno-Budska – residential building damaged;
– Krasnopilsk – passenger car damaged;
– Shostka – non-residential premises and cars damaged.
Six people were evacuated.
According to the State Emergency Service, several Russian UAVs struck one of the settlements in the Shostka district.
Non-residential premises where civilian transport was located suffered significant damage and subsequently caught fire. A large-scale fire broke out, which was extinguished.
It is noted that no information about injuries has been received.
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