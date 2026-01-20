Zelenskyy stresses government’s personal responsibility for energy situation: I expect a clear list of actions and decisions tomorrow

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed the need to direct all efforts toward easing the power supply situation.

This was stated in his address, as reported by Censor.NET.

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"Every official, local authorities, all heads of state-owned companies, heads of energy companies — everyone must be here, in Ukraine, working in cities, working in villages, in those areas where restoration is needed and where it is necessary to protect," he stressed.

The situation in Kyiv

Zelenskyy noted that in Kyiv alone, as of the evening, more than one million customers remain without electricity. A significant number of buildings are without heat, more than 4,000 multi-apartment buildings.

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"All forces must be directed to ease the situation. Government officials must offer non-linear proposals that will protect lives and how to rebuild work, how to support people, how to support business," the president said.

Coordination with business

Zelenskyy also stressed the need for maximum coordination with business: "how to redistribute generation and existing consumption so that people can feel the situation stabilizing, what additional support programs are needed for people."

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Zelenskyy expects a list of actions and decisions

"We need to discuss all of this in detail and provide answers to the questions I put to government officials today. All of them. The government bears personal responsibility for this, tomorrow I expect a specific, clear list of actions and decisions," Zelenskyy added.

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