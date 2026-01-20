We must have at least two interceptors for each Shahed, - Zelenskyy

Currently, Russia is launching approximately 350 drones per day in Ukraine, but plans to increase this to 1,000 strike drones per day.

According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, this was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists.

1,000 drones per day

Zelenskyy noted that Russia had been planning since last year to reach a level of 1,000 strike drones per day, but has not yet achieved this goal.

"Their average number was about 250 per day. Now I see about 350 - that's their real capacity. But we have to expect the worst-case scenario," the president said.

Read more: Ukraine produces about 1,000 interceptor drones day, but it is not enough, Zelenskyy says

Ukraine must have two interceptors for every Shahed

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine must act preemptively in the event of an increase in attacks.

"If the Russians can deploy, for example, a thousand drones, then we must have at least two interceptors for each Shahed," he added.

What preceded it?