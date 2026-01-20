We must have at least two interceptors for each Shahed, - Zelenskyy
Currently, Russia is launching approximately 350 drones per day in Ukraine, but plans to increase this to 1,000 strike drones per day.
According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, this was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists.
1,000 drones per day
Zelenskyy noted that Russia had been planning since last year to reach a level of 1,000 strike drones per day, but has not yet achieved this goal.
"Their average number was about 250 per day. Now I see about 350 - that's their real capacity. But we have to expect the worst-case scenario," the president said.
Ukraine must have two interceptors for every Shahed
Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine must act preemptively in the event of an increase in attacks.
"If the Russians can deploy, for example, a thousand drones, then we must have at least two interceptors for each Shahed," he added.
What preceded it?
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine currently produces about a thousand interceptor drones per day, but this is not enough to counter air threats.
- According to the Air Force, on the night of January 20, the Russians launched a Zircon anti-ship missile from occupied Crimea, 18 ballistic missiles Iskander-M/S-300 (launch area - Bryansk, Rostov regions - RF), 15 Kh-101 cruise missiles (launch area - Vologda region - RF), as well as 339 Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types of strike UAVs from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo, Bryansk – Russian Federation, Hvardiiske, Chauda – TOT Crimea, TOT Donetsk. Preliminarily, air defense neutralized 342 targets.
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