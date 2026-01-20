Enemy attacked Odesa region with drones: energy facility damaged, high-rise building in Chornomorsk hit
At dawn, the enemy once again cynically attacked civilian infrastructure in the Odesa region. The strikes targeted residential areas and energy facilities.
This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
UAV hits a high-rise building
As noted, a UAV struck a multi-storey residential building in the city of Chornomorsk. The facade and windows were damaged. No information about casualties has been received yet, and the details are being clarified.
Strike on an energy facility
Damage to energy infrastructure has also been reported in the Odesa region. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties.
"Emergency and utility services are working at the scene," the RMA added.
No further information is available at this time.
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