Enemy attacked Odesa region with drones: energy facility damaged, high-rise building in Chornomorsk hit

At dawn, the enemy once again cynically attacked civilian infrastructure in the Odesa region. The strikes targeted residential areas and energy facilities.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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UAV hits a high-rise building

As noted, a UAV struck a multi-storey residential building in the city of Chornomorsk. The facade and windows were damaged. No information about casualties has been received yet, and the details are being clarified.

See more: Russian UAV strikes house in Odesa region: energy infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS

Strike on an energy facility

Damage to energy infrastructure has also been reported in the Odesa region. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties.

"Emergency and utility services are working at the scene," the RMA added.

No further information is available at this time.

See more: Russia attacked two ships in ports of Odesa region: crew member, Syrian citizen, killed, there are injured. PHOTOS