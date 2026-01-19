Russian UAV strikes house in Odesa region: energy infrastructure damaged

Russian troops attacked the Odesa region with strike drones during the night.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

The Russian strikes damaged residential, energy, and gas infrastructure.

One person is known to have been injured.

Read more: Russia is trying to damage Ukrainian nuclear power plants, - Zelenskyy

Consequences

"In the Odesa region, a drone hit a multi-storey residential building. Two apartments, the facade of the building, windows and private vehicles parked nearby were damaged.

In addition, damage was recorded on the territory of a critical infrastructure facility," the head of the region said.

The consequences of the attack are currently being dealt with.

Read more: Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia and the surrounding area: two wounded, damage reported















