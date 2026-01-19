2 186 2
Russian UAV strikes house in Odesa region: energy infrastructure damaged
Russian troops attacked the Odesa region with strike drones during the night.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper.
Details
The Russian strikes damaged residential, energy, and gas infrastructure.
One person is known to have been injured.
Consequences
"In the Odesa region, a drone hit a multi-storey residential building. Two apartments, the facade of the building, windows and private vehicles parked nearby were damaged.
In addition, damage was recorded on the territory of a critical infrastructure facility," the head of the region said.
The consequences of the attack are currently being dealt with.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password