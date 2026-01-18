Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia and the surrounding area: two wounded, damage reported

For the third day in a row, the enemy has been continuously terrorizing Zaporizhzhia and the surrounding area. Two people have been injured, and houses, non-residential buildings, and infrastructure facilities have been damaged.

This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

According to him, the Russians are trying to wear down the region's residents with constant anxiety and attacks.

See more: Russians launched 795 strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region in 24 hours: two people wounded. PHOTO

There are wounded

Today, two people were injured as a result of enemy drone attacks in the Zaporizhzhia region—an 86-year-old woman and a 79-year-old man. Houses, non-residential buildings, and infrastructure facilities were damaged there.

Windows were broken in two apartment buildings in Zaporizhzhia as a result of an enemy UAV strike," the statement said.

All services are working at the sites of the attacks, and the victims are receiving the necessary assistance. I sincerely thank the rescuers, energy workers, utility services, and everyone who is working around the clock to eliminate the consequences of enemy attacks and help people.

What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that Russians delivered 795 strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region in 24 hours, leaving two people wounded.