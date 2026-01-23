AASM Hammer bomb strike: Ukrainian MiG-29 destroys position with occupiers

Ukrainian aviation continues to methodically destroy enemy reserves using modern high-precision weapons. According to Censor.NET, MiG-29 fighter pilots dealt a devastating blow to a position where the occupiers were attempting to concentrate their forces.

Thanks to the skill of the crew and the use of French #AASMHAMMER guided bombs, the enemy facility was destroyed along with its personnel.

Details of the successful attack:

Target: A fortified position where Russian infantry were spotted "huddled together."

Weapon: AASM Hammer high-precision bomb, which allows targets to be hit with surgical accuracy, minimising risks to the aircraft.

Result: Direct hit and complete elimination of the enemy position.

"The bandits on MiG-29s don't let the enemy relax for a second. The crew finishes off the enemy position where the bastards were huddled with a well-aimed strike from an AASM Hammer bomb," the authors of the video comment emotionally on the pilots' work.

Watch more: Defence Forces’ MiG-29 struck occupiers’ positions and ammunition warehouse with AASM Hammer bombs. VIDEO