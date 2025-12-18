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Mi-24 helicopter crew from 12th Separate Army Aviation Brigade killed on combat mission
On December 17, while carrying out a combat mission to repel an enemy attack, the crew of a Ukrainian Mi-24 helicopter from the 12th Separate Army Aviation Brigade named after General-Khorunzhyi Viktor Pavlenko was killed.
The brigade itself reported this, Censor.NET informs.
What is known
No details about those killed were provided.
"This is an irreparable loss for aviation, for the country, and for the families who were waiting for their loved ones at home," the statement says.
Fundraiser to support the families of the fallen
The brigade is asking everyone who cares to join in supporting the families of those killed.
- The fundraiser has been opened to help four families. All funds raised will be transferred to the families after the fundraiser is completed.
Bank link:
https://send.monobank.ua/jar/AVic13bhtt
Bank card number
4874100022719192
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