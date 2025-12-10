21-year-old Azov fighter Dmytro Ostrovskyi killed defending Ukraine. PHOTO

While defending Ukraine from Russian occupiers, 21-year-old Azov Regiment fighter Dmytro Ostrovskyi (call sign Soer) was killed in action.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to NV.

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Dmytro joined the ranks of Ukraine’s defenders in 2023, as soon as he turned 18. He followed in the footsteps of his father, call sign Mark, who is an ATO veteran and also returned to military service after 2022.

Over three years of service, Soer suffered several wounds, but after each one, he returned to the front and continued to defend Ukraine.

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Dmytro was an infantryman and, as he himself said, an assault trooper. He fought in the Zaporizhzhia sector, near Kreminna, in the Serebrianskyi forest and in other areas along the front line.

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