At age of 20, he stood up to defend Ukraine: Dmytro Banin, soldier from Kherson, died on front line. PHOTO

On 3 December 2025, soldier Dmytro Banin died on the front line while defending Ukraine.

This was reported on Facebook by his wife, Vira Banina, according to Censor.NET.

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"On 03.12.2025, my world collapsed, my husband, my heart, my life, my universe, my love, Dmytro Oleksiiovych Banin, died," the woman wrote.

What is known about the deceased?

According to her, Dmytro stood up to defend his homeland at the age of 20, voluntarily going to the front from the first days of the war.

He was born in Kherson, so he always said, "I went to defend my home, my land. I couldn't just sitting around waiting for someone else to defend my home while I stayed at home." He was in all the hot spots and always returned home alive.















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His wife's grief

"But this time he came back dead. He turned 24 in October, was making plans for the future, wanted to see our son grow up, tried his best to enjoy life despite everything he had been through in the war. He still had his whole life ahead of him, but he was mercilessly killed, his life taken by Russians, f@ggots, inhuman creatures who do not deserve to live. You were supposed to go on leave on 6 December, but you came back FOREVER, you came back ON A SHIELD... You always told me, "Even when I die, I will always be with you, by your side, even though you won't be able to see me, but I will always be there," and I believe you, I believe with all my heart that you are there and will help me get through this pain, this loss...

I wrote all this so that each of you would know that my husband is a HERO who defended not only his home, but yours as well. I want you to remember him, because Dima went through things that are difficult for us to even imagine, but he always smiled and enjoyed life. ETERNAL MEMORY AND EASY SKIES TO YOU, MY BELOVED HUSBAND," added Ms. Vira.

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