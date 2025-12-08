Lieutenant Colonel Yevhenii Ivanov killed during Su-27 combat mission (updated)

At midday on 8 December 2025, in the eastern direction, Lieutenant Colonel Yevhenii Vitaliiovych Ivanov, senior navigator of the 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade, was killed while performing a combat mission in a Su-27 aircraft.

The Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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The circumstances are being clarified.

We express our sincere condolences to the pilot’s family and loved ones.

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Lieutenant Colonel Yevhenii Ivanov, second-class pilot and senior navigator of the 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade. He was 48 years old.

He began his service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine back in 1995, dedicating nearly three decades to the sky and military aviation.

He carried out more than 200 combat sorties in a Su-27 fighter, destroying the occupiers on various sectors of the front, shooting down enemy aerial targets, striking enemy ground facilities and taking part in dozens of complex air operations.

For his courage and heroism, Yevhenii Ivanov was awarded the Orders "For Courage" Second and Third Class, the Presidential decoration "For the Defence of Ukraine", as well as the "Iron Cross" medal.

Yevhenii is survived by his wife and young son.