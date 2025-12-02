Former director of "Orel and Reshka" Vasyl Khomko died on front line. PHOTO

During combat operations on 2 October, Ukrainian soldier and director of the travel show "Orel and Reshka" Vasyl Khomko, known by the call sign Beirut, was killed.

According to Censor.NET, his wife Halyna Spivak reported the tragedy on Instagram.

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"Some of you studied with him at university, some worked in advertising in Kyiv, Almaty, Beirut, some filmed travel shows, some served together and defended Ukraine side by side. Son, brother, beloved husband, father, godfather, son-in-law, friend, colleague, brother-in-arms — today, we all bow our heads in endless sorrow for your sacrifice for our future and pay tribute to you, Warrior. You walked your path with dignity until the very last moment and died in battle, holding your weapon, defending each of us, so rest in peace, and we will take care of your memory," the woman wrote.

Date and place of farewell to the Hero

The farewell to Vasyl Khomko will take place on Friday, 5 December.

The memorial service will begin at 12:00 p.m. at St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral.

See more: Soldier and sound engineer Eduard Pavlov killed while defending Ukraine. PHOTO





