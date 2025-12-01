Soldier and sound engineer Eduard Pavlov killed while defending Ukraine. PHOTO
Sound engineer and Ukrainian serviceman Eduard Pavlov has been killed at the front. He will forever remain 53.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian PEN reported this on Facebook.
What is known about the deceased
For many years, Pavlov worked for the Docker chain of pubs.
Docker founder Svitlana Yastrubenko said that for more than 20 years, Eduard worked as a sound engineer for the pub chain and called him a master of sound.
Memories of friends and colleagues
"Concerts, rehearsals, thousands of moments when he created the magic of sound. Ed was always in his place – calm, precise, dedicated to his work and to the people around him," she recalls.
Ukrainian serviceman and founder of the band "Wunderkinder" Artem Zhavoronkov said that Pavlov was the best sound engineer he had ever worked with.
According to him, Pavlov went to the front wearing a Wunderkinder cap, which he wore until it was in tatters.
Polina Ivanova recalled that she and Eduard once worked together on the Rock Battle UA project.
- Colleagues said that Eduard Pavlov served in the signal corps, but did not specify which brigade he belonged to. The circumstances of his death remain unknown.
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