Kyiv bids farewell to Hungarian volunteer fighter Benjamin Asher, who served in Third Assault Brigade. PHOTOS

A farewell ceremony was held on Maidan Nezalezhnosti (Independence Square) in Kyiv for Benjamin Asher, a volunteer fighter from Hungary who fought with the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade and was killed in May this year.

This was reported by a correspondent for hromadske, according to Censor.NET.

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Asher served as a rifleman with the brigade’s 2nd Mechanised Battalion. His comrades-in-arms, Chief Rabbi of Ukraine Moshe Azman and the fallen soldier’s father came to pay their last respects.

During the farewell ceremony, Azman said that Benjamin Asher is a hero not only of the Ukrainian and Hungarian peoples, but also of the Jewish people.

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As a reminder, on 24 May, 21-year-old Hungarian citizen Benyamin Asher was killed in combat for Ukraine. He had been fighting on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a volunteer fighter.

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